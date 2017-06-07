Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    James Comey: Trump said he expected loyalty

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

James Comey: Trump said he expected loyalty

Former FBI Director James Comey released a statement detailing his private conversations with President Trump. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

James Comey: Trump said he expected loyalty

The Lead

Former FBI Director James Comey released a statement detailing his private conversations with President Trump. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN