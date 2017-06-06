Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump comey luck
trump comey luck

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on Comey: I wish him luck

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on Comey: I wish him luck

When asked what message he has for former FBI Director James Comey ahead of his testimony, President Trump said, "I wish him luck."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on Comey: I wish him luck

Newsroom

When asked what message he has for former FBI Director James Comey ahead of his testimony, President Trump said, "I wish him luck."
Source: CNN