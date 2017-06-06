Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump jr
trump jr

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump Jr. backs up dad, bashes London mayor

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump Jr. backs up dad, bashes London mayor

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Donald Trump Jr. bashed London Mayor Sadiq Khan, stating the mayor should "do something to fix the problem" with terrorism "rather than just sit there."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump Jr. backs up dad, bashes London mayor

Newsroom

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Donald Trump Jr. bashed London Mayor Sadiq Khan, stating the mayor should "do something to fix the problem" with terrorism "rather than just sit there."
Source: CNN