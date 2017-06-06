Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House won't say if Trump backs Sessions
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House won't say if Trump backs Sessions
White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to say whether President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Source: CNN
Conflict of Interest Watch (12 Videos)
White House won't say if Trump backs Sessions
How Bannon benefits from ethics waiver
Senator: Fraud possible with Kushner deal promotion
Turkey-linked event at Trump hotel raises ethics concerns
Trump Organization won't track foreign profits
WH refuses OGE request for info on ex-lobbyists
Kushner family business revises pitch to China
China granted Ivanka trademarks day of Xi dinner
Conflict of Interest Watch: draining the swamp?
Conflict of interest watch: Do as I say, not as I tweeted
Conflict of Interest Watch: Ivanka's WH job
Is restaurant's lawsuit against Trump hotel legit?
Do Mar-a-Lago guests get special access to Trump?
See More
White House won't say if Trump backs Sessions
The Lead
White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to say whether President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Source: CNN