Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pelosi: Trump tweets disregarded Constitution

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pelosi: Trump tweets disregarded Constitution

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi lambasted President Trump's travel ban tweets, in which he undercut his aides' credibility and his own domestic agenda.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Pelosi: Trump tweets disregarded Constitution

New Day

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi lambasted President Trump's travel ban tweets, in which he undercut his aides' credibility and his own domestic agenda.
Source: CNN