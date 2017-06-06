Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, May 21, 2014 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on oversight of the Federal Bureau Of Investigation. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, May 21, 2014 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on oversight of the Federal Bureau Of Investigation. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    James Comey, star witness

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

James Comey, star witness

Former FBI Director James Comey has testified before Congress many times, CNN Politics takes a look back at some famous moments.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

James Comey, star witness

Former FBI Director James Comey has testified before Congress many times, CNN Politics takes a look back at some famous moments.
Source: CNN