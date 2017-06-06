Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Exclusive: Former top Obama official speaks out

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Exclusive: Former top Obama official speaks out

Victoria Nuland, Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, speaks with Christiane Amanpour about President Trump, Russia, and James Comey.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Exclusive: Former top Obama official speaks out

Amanpour

Victoria Nuland, Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, speaks with Christiane Amanpour about President Trump, Russia, and James Comey.
Source: CNN