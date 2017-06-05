Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. President Donald Trump watches as Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc leaves the White House following meetings May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. According to Phuc, the U.S. and Vietnam are working on new trade agreements after the Trump Administration withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
U.S. President Donald Trump watches as Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc leaves the White House following meetings May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. According to Phuc, the U.S. and Vietnam are working on new trade agreements after the Trump Administration withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

    JUST WATCHED

    How will Trump's travel ban hold up in court?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How will Trump's travel ban hold up in court?

CNN's Ariane de Vogue discusses the legal issues that face President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

How will Trump's travel ban hold up in court?

Newsroom

CNN's Ariane de Vogue discusses the legal issues that face President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.
Source: CNN