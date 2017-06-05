Breaking News
Tillerson: It's important GCC remains unified
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters he does not expect the decision of four nations to break diplomatic ties with Qatar will have "any significant impact" on the fight against terrorism.
Source: CNN
