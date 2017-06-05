Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sebastian Gorka's full travel ban interview

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sebastian Gorka's full travel ban interview

National security aide Sebastian Gorka discusses President Donald Trump's travel ban executive order after the President released of series of tweets.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Sebastian Gorka's full travel ban interview

New Day

National security aide Sebastian Gorka discusses President Donald Trump's travel ban executive order after the President released of series of tweets.
Source: CNN