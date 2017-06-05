Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    From orphan to Army surgeon general

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

From orphan to Army surgeon general

Lt. Gen. Nadja West went from being an orphan to a three-star general. She is the highest-ranking woman to graduate from the US Military Academy.
Source: CNN

Badass women of Washington (7 Videos)

See More

From orphan to Army surgeon general

Lt. Gen. Nadja West went from being an orphan to a three-star general. She is the highest-ranking woman to graduate from the US Military Academy.
Source: CNN