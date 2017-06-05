Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    New Hampshire's pioneering senior senator

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New Hampshire's pioneering senior senator

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen was behind the scenes running campaigns for male politicians for years, but they weren't getting it done -- so she ran herself.
Source: CNN

Badass women of Washington (5 Videos)

See More

New Hampshire's pioneering senior senator

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen was behind the scenes running campaigns for male politicians for years, but they weren't getting it done -- so she ran herself.
Source: CNN