Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
From immigrant roots to a president's cabinet
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
From immigrant roots to a president's cabinet
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao opens up about immigrating to America on a cargo ship and how she made it to the top levels of the US government.
Source: CNN
Badass women of Washington (7 Videos)
From immigrant roots to a president's cabinet
A congresswoman's quest to save her daughter
From orphan to Army surgeon general
The first Latina senator in history
New Hampshire's pioneering senior senator
The Romney who leads Trump's RNC
The assassination that shaped Dianne Feinstein
See More
From immigrant roots to a president's cabinet
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao opens up about immigrating to America on a cargo ship and how she made it to the top levels of the US government.
Source: CNN