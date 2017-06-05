Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    From immigrant roots to a president's cabinet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

From immigrant roots to a president's cabinet

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao opens up about immigrating to America on a cargo ship and how she made it to the top levels of the US government.
Source: CNN

Badass women of Washington (5 Videos)

See More

From immigrant roots to a president's cabinet

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao opens up about immigrating to America on a cargo ship and how she made it to the top levels of the US government.
Source: CNN