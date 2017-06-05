Breaking News
The day that shaped Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Dianne Feinstein opens up about her barrier-breaking five-decade career and the tragic double murder that put her on that path.
Badass women of Washington (5 Videos)
From immigrant roots to a president's cabinet
A congresswoman's quest to save her daughter
New Hampshire's pioneering senior senator
The Romney who leads Trump's RNC
