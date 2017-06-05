Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The first Latina senator in history

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The first Latina senator in history

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is still learning her way around the halls of Congress but has already become an important symbol to Latinas everywhere.
Source: CNN

Badass women of Washington (7 Videos)

See More

The first Latina senator in history

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is still learning her way around the halls of Congress but has already become an important symbol to Latinas everywhere.
Source: CNN