Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Macron takes a stand against Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Macron takes a stand against Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron takes on President Donald Trump's view of the world. CNN's Melissa Bell has more.
Source: CNN
Top News (10 Videos)
Macron takes a stand against Trump
Is hate on the rise in America?
Dramatic DOJ reversal to mandatory minimum policy
Yahoo: Trump team tried to drop Russia sanctions
Travel ban to head to Supreme Court
Dozens die in Manila casino attack
Report: Incident at London Bridge
Haley: Trump believes the climate is changing
Can Trump block Comey from testifying?
'March for Truth' protests in dozens of cities
See More
Macron takes a stand against Trump
Newsroom
French President Emmanuel Macron takes on President Donald Trump's view of the world. CNN's Melissa Bell has more.
Source: CNN