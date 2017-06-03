Breaking News

    Mattis: North Korea a clear and present danger

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore, calling the continued threats from North Korea a "clear and present danger."
Source: CNN