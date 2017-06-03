Breaking News

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, is seen on stage of the W20 conference on April 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The conference, part of a series of events in connection with Germany's leadership of the G20 group of nations this year, focuses on women's empowerment, especially through entrepreneurship and the digital economy. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, is seen on stage of the W20 conference on April 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The conference, part of a series of events in connection with Germany's leadership of the G20 group of nations this year, focuses on women's empowerment, especially through entrepreneurship and the digital economy. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

    Ivanka's worst week in Washington?

Ivanka Trump may have had her worst week in Washington after her father decided to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord, according to CNN's Chris Cillizza.
