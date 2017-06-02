Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    EPA chief: US has nothing to apologize for

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

EPA chief: US has nothing to apologize for

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt says the US isn't going to apologize to anyone for exiting the Paris climate accords, saying that the US is leading the way in reducing its carbon footprint.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

EPA chief: US has nothing to apologize for

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt says the US isn't going to apologize to anyone for exiting the Paris climate accords, saying that the US is leading the way in reducing its carbon footprint.
Source: CNN