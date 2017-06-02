Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Kerry: Trump's Paris pullout 'self-destructive'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Kerry: Trump's Paris pullout 'self-destructive'
President Trump "really is ignorant on the issue of climate change," says the former Secretary of State John Kerry after the U.S. withdrew from the Paris deal.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Kerry: Trump's Paris pullout 'self-destructive'
EU Commissioner on Trump climate move: 'Nobody's laughing'
Islam's holiest, and bloodiest, month
Former EPA head: Climate deal makes economic sense
Afghan envoy: We're fighting, but need help
Journalist in Kabul: The war is getting closer
A closer look at Manchester bomber's Libya links
Elián González: Revisiting the 'pivotal' story
Photographer documents Iraqi forces 'war crimes'
Bloomberg: Trump 'misinformed' on climate
A hostel in Berlin with a North Korean twist
Kerry: Does Trump think world leaders are 'stupid?'
See More
Kerry: Trump's Paris pullout 'self-destructive'
Amanpour
President Trump "really is ignorant on the issue of climate change," says the former Secretary of State John Kerry after the U.S. withdrew from the Paris deal.
Source: CNN