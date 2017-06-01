Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Pruitt, Tapper spar over climate deal decision
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Pruitt, Tapper spar over climate deal decision
EPA Director Scott Pruitt defends President Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate accord to CNN's Jake Tapper.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Pruitt, Tapper spar over climate deal decision
Colbert responds to Trump's insults: 'I won'
Inside Disney's 'Pandora: World of Avatar'
What Trump has said on bringing back coal jobs
5 stunning stats about Under Armour
Zuckerberg's parents 'most proud' of Harvard
Ramadan ad wants to 'bomb hatred with love'
Fallon guesses what the Pope is thinking
This is why the Seth Rich conspiracy won't disappear
Watch 350 balls of cotton turn into a shirt
Why Hollywood gets hackers so wrong
How the US Navy made raves more fun
Kimmel: Proposal is Fyre Festival of budgets
Moment teen Zuckerberg got into Harvard
This wearable saves little piglets' lives
Black Mirror creator: Supernatural replaced with tech
See More
Pruitt, Tapper spar over climate deal decision
The Lead
EPA Director Scott Pruitt defends President Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate accord to CNN's Jake Tapper.
Source: CNN