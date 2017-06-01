Breaking News
Zakaria: US resigned as leader of free world
CNN's
Fareed Zakaria
says that President Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate accords is breathtakingly irresponsible and that the US has resigned as the leader of the free world.
