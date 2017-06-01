Breaking News

US Representative from California Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to the press about the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 24, 2017.
    Rep. Nunes behind 'unmasking' subpoenas

Rep. Nunes behind 'unmasking' subpoenas

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is at the center of a new controversy after sources tell CNN that the GOP lawmaker unilaterally approved 3 subpoenas into the Russian election meddling investigation without approval from Democratic colleagues of the House intelligence committee.
Rep. Nunes behind 'unmasking' subpoenas

