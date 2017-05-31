Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
We asked strangers to pronounce covfefe
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
We asked strangers to pronounce covfefe
What is covfefe? Richard Roth hits the streets of New York to get citizens and tourists' thoughts on the mysterious word President Trump tweeted.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump Social Media (14 Videos)
We asked strangers to pronounce covfefe
Franken: Covfefe means 'I gotta go to bed now'
President Trump's tweet typo goes viral
Trump voters to President: Stop Twitter rants
Trump: Twitter lets me bypass the media
Trump blasts FBI 'leakers' in morning tweets
Trump: I won't attend correspondents' dinner
Trump tweets clarification of Sweden remarks
Tapper: Trump's tweets a window into his soul
Donald Trump tweets about Australian PM call
Trump promoting Fox News in tweets and talks
Trump tweets about Russian hacking
President Trump's 'covfefe' moment
Clinton jokes 'covfefe' was Russian message
See More
We asked strangers to pronounce covfefe
What is covfefe? Richard Roth hits the streets of New York to get citizens and tourists' thoughts on the mysterious word President Trump tweeted.
Source: CNN