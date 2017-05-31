Gorkov confronted, denies comment on Kushner

Breaking News

CNN's Matthew Chance confronted Russian bank chairman Sergey Gorkov with questions regarding his meeting with President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Source: CNN

