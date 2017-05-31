Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Senate Armed Service Committee Chairman Sen.John McCain, R-AZ, speaks during a Committee hearing on the military campaign against the Islamic State on July 7, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Senate Armed Service Committee Chairman Sen.John McCain, R-AZ, speaks during a Committee hearing on the military campaign against the Islamic State on July 7, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. McCain called China a 'bully'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. McCain called China a 'bully'

Sen. John McCain criticized Trump's foreign policy and called China a "bully" during a speech in Sydney.
Source: CNN

Top News (10 Videos)

See More

Sen. McCain called China a 'bully'

Sen. John McCain criticized Trump's foreign policy and called China a "bully" during a speech in Sydney.
Source: CNN