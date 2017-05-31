Breaking News
Election Results
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump has said often climate change isn't real
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump has said often climate change isn't real
President Donald Trump has long been skeptical of climate change, discussing it in interviews and on the campaign trail since 2015.
Source: CNN
President Trump and Climate Change (15 Videos)
Trump has said often climate change isn't real
Gore: Trump surprised me on Paris Agreement
Panel erupts: Stop using fake stats
President Trump withdraws US from Paris accord
Haley: Trump believes the climate is changing
India standing by Paris climate deal
Late night mocks Trump's decision
Macron to US: Make our planet great again
California governor: Trump's decision is crazy
Zakaria: US resigned as leader of free world
Thousands protest Trump's climate policies
Trump Admin guts Obama-era climate regulations
Draft study warns of severe climate change
Pruitt (still) won't say what Trump believes
Staff mum on if Trump believes climate change
See More
Trump has said often climate change isn't real
President Donald Trump has long been skeptical of climate change, discussing it in interviews and on the campaign trail since 2015.
Source: CNN