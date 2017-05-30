Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer spars with reporters over 'fake news'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer spars with reporters over 'fake news'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spars with reporters after CNN's Jim Acosta requests an example of a "fake news" story during a press briefing.
Source: CNN

Top News (10 Videos)

See More

Spicer spars with reporters over 'fake news'

Newsroom

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spars with reporters after CNN's Jim Acosta requests an example of a "fake news" story during a press briefing.
Source: CNN