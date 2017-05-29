Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Hayden: No evidence of Russia collusion, but ...

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hayden: No evidence of Russia collusion, but ...

Former CIA director Michael Hayden says there's not enough evidence for him to say that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but said there is enough to justify an investigation.
Source: CNN

Top News (10 Videos)

See More

Hayden: No evidence of Russia collusion, but ...

The Lead

Former CIA director Michael Hayden says there's not enough evidence for him to say that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but said there is enough to justify an investigation.
Source: CNN