Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Hayden: No evidence of Russia collusion, but ...
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Hayden: No evidence of Russia collusion, but ...
Former CIA director Michael Hayden says there's not enough evidence for him to say that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but said there is enough to justify an investigation.
Source: CNN
Top News (10 Videos)
Hayden: No evidence of Russia collusion, but ...
Former dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83
ISIS blast targets families at ice cream shop
Pentagon to test new anti-missile system
McCain fires back at WH defense of Kushner
White House defends Kushner's Russia contact
Trump marks Memorial Day with Arlington visit
Sri Lanka seeks aid after floods, mudslides
Target of anti-Muslim slurs speaks out
Japan vows action after N. Korea missle test
Merkel: We have to fight for our own future
See More
Hayden: No evidence of Russia collusion, but ...
The Lead
Former CIA director Michael Hayden says there's not enough evidence for him to say that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but said there is enough to justify an investigation.
Source: CNN