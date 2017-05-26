Breaking News

WELLESLEY, MA - MAY 26: Hillary Clinton speaks at commencement at Wellesley College May 26, 2017 in Wellesley, Massachusetts.
    Clinton roasts Trump, compares him to Nixon

In a commencement speech at her alma mater of Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton went after President Donald Trump comparing his presidency to that of Richard Nixon's. CNN's Brianna Keilar reports.
