Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gianforte apology
gianforte apology

    JUST WATCHED

    Gianforte: 'I made a mistake, I'm sorry'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gianforte: 'I made a mistake, I'm sorry'

Republican Greg Gianforte, who was charged with assaulting reporter Ben Jacobs on the eve of the Montana special election, gives his victory speech during which he apologized for his actions.
Source: CNN

Top News (9 Videos)

See More

Gianforte: 'I made a mistake, I'm sorry'

Republican Greg Gianforte, who was charged with assaulting reporter Ben Jacobs on the eve of the Montana special election, gives his victory speech during which he apologized for his actions.
Source: CNN