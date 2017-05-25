Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump shove Prime Minister Montenegro NATO orig vstop dlewis_00000000
Trump shove Prime Minister Montenegro NATO orig vstop dlewis_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Did Trump push prime minister aside?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Did Trump push prime minister aside?

President Trump appeared to move aside the prime minister of Montenegro while at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium.
Source: CNN

Top News (9 Videos)

See More

Did Trump push prime minister aside?

President Trump appeared to move aside the prime minister of Montenegro while at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium.
Source: CNN