Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Watch Trump and Macron's extended handshake
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Watch Trump and Macron's extended handshake
When President Trump and newly elected President of France Emmanuel Macron shook hands Tuesday, a reporter on scene described "their knuckles turning and their jaws clenching."
Source: CNN
Trending Now (10 Videos)
Watch Trump and Macron's extended handshake
Mayor's moving Confederate monuments speech
See NFLer's stunning 'DWTS' upset win
Boy's plea to end gun violence goes viral
Kimmel: Proposal is Fyre Festival of budgets
Man yells at stranger for speaking Spanish
Corden's moving tribute to Manchester victims
'Modern Family' actress slams body-shamers
Video shows moment bear attacks hunter
Woman jumps on car hood as thief drives
See More
Watch Trump and Macron's extended handshake
When President Trump and newly elected President of France Emmanuel Macron shook hands Tuesday, a reporter on scene described "their knuckles turning and their jaws clenching."
Source: CNN