Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Stone: Russia collusion story a fairy-tale
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Stone: Russia collusion story a fairy-tale
Speaking at the Women's Republican Club of Miami, Roger Stone said that he is anxious to testify and wants to do it publicly, saying "that's the American way."
Source: CNN
Top News (10 Videos)
Stone: Russia collusion story a fairy-tale
Police identify male possible suicide bomber
Watch the aftermath of the Manchester explosion
White House responds to Washington Post report
Trump: I didn't mention Israel to Russians
Source: Special counsel briefed on Comey memos
Black congressman threatened with lynching
Sources: Flynn expected to invoke the Fifth
Supreme Court throws out NC redistricting maps
Notre Dame students walk out on Pence speech
Cholera epidemic feared in Yemen
See More
Stone: Russia collusion story a fairy-tale
Speaking at the Women's Republican Club of Miami, Roger Stone said that he is anxious to testify and wants to do it publicly, saying "that's the American way."
Source: CNN