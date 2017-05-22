Breaking News

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday, May 17. He is the first member of Congress to officially request leveling charges against the President from the House floor.
    Black congressman threatened with lynching

Rep. Al Green of Texas called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Shortly thereafter, he received racist and menacing voicemails.
