Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Internet reacts to Melania's hand gesture
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Internet reacts to Melania's hand gesture
An awkward moment between Melania and Donald Trump in Israel caught the internet's attention.
Source: CNN
Melania Trump (16 Videos)
Internet reacts to Melania's hand gesture
Melania's controversial outfits in Middle East
Inside Melania Trump's first 100 days
Melania Trump: It's an honor to be first lady
Trumps display affection during speech
First lady Melania mobbed by kids for selfies
Melania Trump speaks to students about bullying
White House: Melania body double a non-story
Melania Trump meets Trudeau, Prince Harry
Melania Trump tends White House garden
Melania Trump: Our future rests in children
Trevor Noah claps back at Melania's critics
Melania Trump reacts to Virginia violence
Ioffe: Melania is the 'right kind of immigrant'
Protests keep Melania Trump in hotel
Melania, Ivanka Trump forgo headscarves
See More
Internet reacts to Melania's hand gesture
An awkward moment between Melania and Donald Trump in Israel caught the internet's attention.
Source: CNN