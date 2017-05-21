Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump slammed hypocrite bowing saudi king smith nr_00005811
trump slammed hypocrite bowing saudi king smith nr_00005811

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump called a hypocrite for Saudi King bow

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump called a hypocrite for Saudi King bow

President Donald Trump was criticized as a hypocrite for seemingly bowing before the Saudi King, an act for which he had criticized then-President Barack Obama for doing back in 2012.
Source: CNN

President Trump's first foreign trip (7 Videos)

See More

Trump called a hypocrite for Saudi King bow

Newsroom

President Donald Trump was criticized as a hypocrite for seemingly bowing before the Saudi King, an act for which he had criticized then-President Barack Obama for doing back in 2012.
Source: CNN