Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: I come to deliver message of love
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: I come to deliver message of love
President Trump speaks to the Muslim world at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Source: CNN
President Trump's first foreign trip (15 Videos)
Trump: I come to deliver message of love
Trump announces Saudi Arabia defense deal
Trump called a hypocrite for Saudi King bow
Trump, Tillerson dance in Saudi Arabia
Melania, Ivanka Trump forgo headscarves
Trump signs arms deal with Saudi Arabia
Trump's trip raises questions on business ties
President Trump receives Saudi gold medal
President, first lady land in Saudi Arabia
Saudis open their arms to Donald Trump
Late-night TV jabs Trump's first trip abroad
Travel ban author writes Trump speech on Islam
Trump: Muslims must confront 'Islamic terror'
Trump: Terror a battle between good and evil
Trump to Muslim world: Drive out terrorists
See More
Trump: I come to deliver message of love
President Trump speaks to the Muslim world at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Source: CNN