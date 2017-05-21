Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clarke plagiarized portions of thesis (May 2017)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clarke plagiarized portions of thesis (May 2017)

Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke plagiarized sections of his 2013 master's thesis on homeland security, a CNN KFile review has found.
Source: CNN

The KFILE (11 Videos)

See More

Clarke plagiarized portions of thesis (May 2017)

Newsroom

Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke plagiarized sections of his 2013 master's thesis on homeland security, a CNN KFile review has found.
Source: CNN