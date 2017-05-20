Breaking News

US President Donald Trump (C) receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (R) at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump receives Saudi gold medal

Saudi King Salman presented President Trump with a gold medal, the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud, the nation's highest honor.
Source: CNN

