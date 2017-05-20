Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW LONDON, CT - MAY 17: US President Donald Trump looks on as he hands out diplomas to Coast Guard cadets at the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, May 17, 2017 in New London, Connecticut.
NEW LONDON, CT - MAY 17: US President Donald Trump looks on as he hands out diplomas to Coast Guard cadets at the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, May 17, 2017 in New London, Connecticut.

    JUST WATCHED

    Smerconish to Trump: Here's some advice

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Smerconish to Trump: Here's some advice

Michael Smerconish offers legal advice to President Trump amidst a swirl of controversial stories.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Smerconish to Trump: Here's some advice

Smerconish

Michael Smerconish offers legal advice to President Trump amidst a swirl of controversial stories.
Source: CNN