Senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump Stephen Miller watches as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks during the daily White House press briefing March 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump Stephen Miller watches as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks during the daily White House press briefing March 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Travel ban author writes Trump speech on Islam

Stephen Miller, the author of President Trump's controversial travel ban, is the principal speechwriter for the President's speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia. CNN's Fareed Zakaria discusses.
Stephen Miller, the author of President Trump's controversial travel ban, is the principal speechwriter for the President's speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia. CNN's Fareed Zakaria discusses.
