Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: Upon returning from Philadelphia, President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade on his way to the Oval Office at the White House, January 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Philadelphia for the Joint GOP Issues Conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: Upon returning from Philadelphia, President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade on his way to the Oval Office at the White House, January 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Philadelphia for the Joint GOP Issues Conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Democrats and the "I" word

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Democrats and the "I" word

Some Democrats are throwing around the word "impeachment," but most are wary.
Source: CNN

James Comey kept memos (10 Videos)

See More

Democrats and the "I" word

Some Democrats are throwing around the word "impeachment," but most are wary.
Source: CNN