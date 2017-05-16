CNN told not to report city Trump revealed

CNN's Jake Tapper reports that in March CNN learned ISIS was developing laptop bombs to be used on international flights and was cautioned by Trump administration officials not to report certain details about the threat, including the city in which the intel was collected. President Trump later revealed that city in a meeting with Russians.
