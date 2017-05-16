Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Pay bribes here' projected onto Trump's hotel
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Pay bribes here' projected onto Trump's hotel
Artist and filmmaker Robin Bell says he projected "Pay Trump bribes here" onto the front of Trump International Hotel in Washington.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
'Pay bribes here' projected onto Trump's hotel
Wildlife filmmaker gets close encounter
Golfing where the scenery upstages the game
The beautiful wildlife of the Galapagos
Play with elephants at this treetop paradise
Duck de Chine: Beijing's best Peking duck?
Four Seasons florist Jeff Leatham
Tasting a $500 bottle of wine
Has food ever looked this good?
History meets luxury in Oman
Niu Ba Ba: World's most expensive beef noodles
Top destinations for art lovers in Beijing
What defines Taiwanese cuisine?
Luxury vacationing ...Texas-style
In Seoul, the ultimate gentleman's retreat
Architecture tour of Seattle with Tom Kundig
See More
'Pay bribes here' projected onto Trump's hotel
Artist and filmmaker Robin Bell says he projected "Pay Trump bribes here" onto the front of Trump International Hotel in Washington.
Source: CNN