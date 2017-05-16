Breaking News

CNN Nancy Pelosi Town Hall Record time -- 8:55p -- 10:30p
    Pelosi: President can't be 'loose-lipped'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi discusses The Washington Post report that President Donald Trump shared highly classified information with the Russian officials in a White House meeting.
