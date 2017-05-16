Breaking News

Leon Panetta NewDay 5/16

    Panetta: Trump needs grown-ups around him

Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said that President Trump needs to understand that "you don't get intelligence out of thin air."
