Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Spicer on Comey tapes: I've made it clear
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Spicer on Comey tapes: I've made it clear
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer repeatedly refused to answer reporters' questions about the existence of taped conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Spicer on Comey tapes: I've made it clear
Will Ferrell sings during USC grad speech
Here's why we get overtime pay
'SNL': Nothing matters anymore
John Oliver blasts Trump for Comey firing
Ransomware 'WannaCry' attack explained
Cracks in the TI-84 calculator monopoly?
Colbert mocks Trump's termination letter
Can tech be biased?
Reporter arrested after questioning Sec. Price
Teen breaks record, gets year of free nuggets
'House of Cards' stars: Trump crazier than show
A mini-drone in every soldier's pocket?
Kushner Co. uses Jared's name in sales pitch
Late night reacts to Comey firing
Roubini: Trump tax plan is 'a joke'
See More
Spicer on Comey tapes: I've made it clear
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer repeatedly refused to answer reporters' questions about the existence of taped conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN